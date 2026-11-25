HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday examined the techno-economic feasibility report of the Personal Rapid Transit System Phase-1 and directed officials to conduct a comprehensive study and prepare the plans.

During a review meeting of the Municipal Administration Department, officials explained to the chief minister the feasibility of the Kukatpally-Biodiversity alignment via Raidurg, as well as proposals for works from Begumpet Metro Station to Ranigunj via Basheerbagh.

The chief minister instructed officials to identify suitable land and study the feasibility of constructing PRTS depots near Necklace Road, Raidurg, and People’s Plaza.

He also asked them to prepare plans for multi-level parking facilities near the proposed depots.

Additionally, Revanth Reddy enquired about the progress of the Koheda Integrated Fruit Market and ordered officials to expedite the works and construct connecting roads to the site.

After Cyberabad municipal officials presented designs for a footbridge near IIIT Junction, he directed them to build a multi-level parking facility nearby.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath briefed the chief minister on steps taken to protect local tanks and set up Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) near developed water bodies.