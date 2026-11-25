NALGONDA: A Telugu lecturer at the Miryalaguda Government Junior College allegedly violated examination rules by invigilating in the same room where his daughter was appearing for her Intermediate examination.

Although officials conducted an inquiry and submitted a report to higher authorities 10 days ago, the Intermediate Board is yet to take action against the lecturer.

According to officials, the lecturer’s daughter is pursuing Intermediate first year at a corporate college in the town. She was allotted the Government Junior College as her exam centre for the mathematics improvement test.

However, the lecturer was assigned invigilation duty in the same room where his daughter was writing the exam.

Examination rules require lecturers to inform the principal in advance if any of their blood relatives are appearing at the examination centre. They are also required to refrain from performing examination duties at such centres.

Regional Inspecting Officer Dastru Naik told TNIE that an inquiry was conducted on the orders of the Intermediate Board and a report was subsequently submitted.