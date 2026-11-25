ADILABAD: Police have arrested four members of a gang accused of cheating people by promising to double their money through rituals and handing over bundles of counterfeit notes with Childrens Bank of India label. Cases have been registered against six persons, SP Akhil Mahajan said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Embandi Mallesh (36) from Nirmal district; Cheeti Tarun (24), Jamalpur Sai Krishna (25) and Pendram Suresh (39), all from Mancherial district.

Police seized 99 bundles of counterfeit currency notes with a face value of more than Rs 40 lakh, 100 fake gold coins and three mobile phones from them. Two other accused, identified as Atram Parashuram (40) and Mandali Bakkanna (47), had already been arrested in connection with another case.

According to the police, in November 2023, P Ramulu from Mancherial district came into contact with Parashuram, who promised to double his money through special rituals and black magic.

Parashuram offered to return Rs 13 lakh in exchange for Rs 6.5 lakh. Believing him, Ramulu handed over Rs 6.5 lakh on November 10, 2023, on the outskirts of Shampur village.

Parashuram took him to a field, performed rituals for about 15 minutes and handed him a bag, claiming that the money had been doubled. He asked Ramulu to open it after 10 days.