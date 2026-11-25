HYDERABAD: Bhongir Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Tuesday alleged that BRS leader T Harish Rao was spreading misinformation and presenting misleading figures on Krishna river water allocation and irrigation projects.

“It’s ironic that BRS leaders continue to glorify KCR, who has remained confined to his farmhouse for the last three years,” he said.

Questioning the BRS regime’s handling of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, he alleged that decisions taken during former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s tenure had caused serious injustice to farmers of south Telangana.

Kiran Kumar, who is also the chairman of the TPCC Media Committee, pointed out that while GO 72 was issued in 2013 to draw water from the Jurala project, the BRS government changed the source to Srisailam through GO 105 in 2015.

“This increased the number of lifts and pumps, pushing the project cost from over Rs 30,000 crore to more than Rs 80,000 crore, without completing the project,” he said.

He also accused the previous government of neglecting key irrigation projects, including SLBC, Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Bheema and Koilsagar.

On Krishna water allocation, he recalled that a temporary distribution of 299 tmc had been agreed upon in 2015. “Then why did the BRS government hold meetings and host dinners with the then Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Pragathi Bhavan in 2019 and 2020?

Why did it seek the postponement of the Apex Council meeting scheduled for August 5, 2020, following the issuance of GO 203 for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme?” he asked.

Pointing out that GO 56 relating to the Palnadu Water Grid was issued on February 16, 2022, he accused the BRS leaders of launching a misleading campaign suggesting that the initiative had begun only recently.