HYDERABAD: A treasure trove of Kakatiya-era heritage hidden in the Nallamala region of Telangana is facing neglect, with centuries-old temples, rare sculptures and historical inscriptions in need of urgent conservation in the Amrabad and Udimilla areas of Nagarkurnool district.
A recent exploration of Amrabad town and Padara mandal has brought to light several archaeological remains that offer a glimpse into the region’s rich architectural and cultural past.
However, their deteriorating condition and the lack of proper upkeep have raised concerns over the possible loss of this valuable heritage.
A black basalt Nandi sculpture dating back to the Kakatiya period was found partially buried behind a 13th-century Shiva temple in Amrabad.
“Though its head is broken, the sculpture stands as a testament to the artistic skills and craftsmanship of Kakatiya artisans.
It needs to be retrieved and placed on a proper pedestal for public display,” said archaeologist Dr E Sivanagi Reddy, who discovered the antiquities.
Another rare find is a Panchamukha Shiva sculpture, locally identified as Vishwakarma, located within the premises of the Ramalayam in Amrabad.
The sculpture features four faces arranged in a row, with a fifth above the central face, reflecting the distinctive artistic style and iconography of the Kakatiya period. However, only its upper portion is currently visible.
The exploration also led to an interesting site near Udimilla village in Padara mandal, where natural caves have been converted into temple structures.
The site houses several sculptures and an inscription dating back to 1164 CE, set against the backdrop of a seasonal waterfall.
“The inscription records a land grant made by a person named Tripure Raju to the deity Udumisvara. The land was gifted to meet the expenses of dhupa (incense), deepa (lamp) and naivedya (food offerings), offering valuable insights into religious practices and patronage during that period,” he said.
Several other antiquities at the site, including a broken Nandi and Sivalingas detached from their panavattas (pedestals), have also been found lying in neglect.
These remains reflect the archaeological and historical significance of the region and need immediate protection, Sivanagi Reddy said.