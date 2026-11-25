HYDERABAD: A treasure trove of Kakatiya-era heritage hidden in the Nallamala region of Telangana is facing neglect, with centuries-old temples, rare sculptures and historical inscriptions in need of urgent conservation in the Amrabad and Udimilla areas of Nagarkurnool district.

A recent exploration of Amrabad town and Padara mandal has brought to light several archaeological remains that offer a glimpse into the region’s rich architectural and cultural past.

However, their deteriorating condition and the lack of proper upkeep have raised concerns over the possible loss of this valuable heritage.

A black basalt Nandi sculpture dating back to the Kakatiya period was found partially buried behind a 13th-century Shiva temple in Amrabad.

“Though its head is broken, the sculpture stands as a testament to the artistic skills and craftsmanship of Kakatiya artisans.

It needs to be retrieved and placed on a proper pedestal for public display,” said archaeologist Dr E Sivanagi Reddy, who discovered the antiquities.