HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy will undertake a three-day padayatra as part of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ campaign, aiming to make India drug-free by 2029.
He appealed to all sections of society to join the fight, saying Viksit Bharat could not be achieved without eliminating drug abuse.
Addressing the media ahead of his padayatra from Amberpet to Jubilee Hills, he said changing family structures, increasing mobile addiction and young people living away from their parents for education and employment were contributing to the problem.
Citing estimates that around 25% of urban youth consume some form of intoxicant, he said enforcement agencies alone could not tackle the menace. Cooperation from parents, youth, celebrities and educational institutions was essential.
He said circulars had been sent to educational institutions and urged intellectuals and writers to raise awareness. Vice-chancellors of Osmania University, University of Hyderabad and English and Foreign Languages University, along with police and municipal commissioners, had been invited to participate.
Reddy said the 2029 target reflected a long-term approach to tackling drug abuse. Special wings were being formed in the CRPF, BSF and Assam Rifles under the Union Home Ministry, while intelligence gathering would be strengthened. The campaign aims to educate 50 crore young people about the dangers of drug use.
He said the action plan would target drug manufacturers and distributors before focusing on consumers, adding that legislation alone could not solve the problem.
The campaign would also extend beyond college students. The number of rehabilitation centres would be increased from the existing 300 to 2,000, with a focus on making treatment accessible to economically weaker sections.
Praising the work of Telangana’s EAGLE force, Reddy urged the state government to avoid selling government land and instead allocate more space for playgrounds.
He said initiatives such as Khelo India, Fit India and yoga could help prevent drug abuse.
He added that efforts would be made to help people battling addiction complete their education and secure employment. Corporate social responsibility funds, along with Central funds, would be mobilised for these initiatives.
Reddy said memorandums of understanding were being signed with neighbouring countries to facilitate the prosecution of drug manufacturers, either in their respective countries or in India.
Responding to questions, he said authorities would also examine cases of foreigners, including Nigerian nationals, overstaying their visas as part of efforts to curb drug-related activities.
A toll-free number, 14446, has been set up to receive information related to the campaign.