HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy will undertake a three-day padayatra as part of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ campaign, aiming to make India drug-free by 2029.

He appealed to all sections of society to join the fight, saying Viksit Bharat could not be achieved without eliminating drug abuse.

Addressing the media ahead of his padayatra from Amberpet to Jubilee Hills, he said changing family structures, increasing mobile addiction and young people living away from their parents for education and employment were contributing to the problem.

Citing estimates that around 25% of urban youth consume some form of intoxicant, he said enforcement agencies alone could not tackle the menace. Cooperation from parents, youth, celebrities and educational institutions was essential.

He said circulars had been sent to educational institutions and urged intellectuals and writers to raise awareness. Vice-chancellors of Osmania University, University of Hyderabad and English and Foreign Languages University, along with police and municipal commissioners, had been invited to participate.

Reddy said the 2029 target reflected a long-term approach to tackling drug abuse. Special wings were being formed in the CRPF, BSF and Assam Rifles under the Union Home Ministry, while intelligence gathering would be strengthened. The campaign aims to educate 50 crore young people about the dangers of drug use.