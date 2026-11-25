SANGAREDDY: A couple was killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Zaheerabad bypass road in the early hours of Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Sharanappa (60) and Sushmita (56), residents of Murum village in Omerga taluk of Dharashiv district, Maharashtra.

The couple was returning home after dropping their son, a fourth-year MBBS student at a medical college in Nepal, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad when the accident occurred.

As their car reached the Kankol toll gate in Munipally mandal, the driver told Sharanappa that he was feeling sleepy.

Sharanappa advised him to rest and asked him to move to the back seat. He then asked his wife to occupy the front passenger seat and took over the driving.

As the car reached the outskirts of Zaheerabad, Sharanappa reportedly dozed off at the wheel and crashed into the stationary vehicle parked by the roadside. Sharanappa and Sushmita died on the spot, the driver escaped with minor injuries.