HYDERABAD: The scourge of manual scavenging despite being banned by the Supreme Court reared its ugly head again on Tuesday, this time claiming the lives of three sanitation workers who died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a septic tank at an apartment complex in Bachupally.

Following the deaths, police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Ravi, owner of the company that employed them, on charges of failing to provide safety equipment and ensure proper supervision.

The victims were identified as K Shanmukha Rao alias Suman (26) and Suresh Gajiki (24) from Makuvaram village in Kothur mandal, and Y Pavan (20) from Yalapeta village in Kota Bommali mandal, all in Srikakulam district.

According to a complaint lodged by Suresh’s relative, Tolugu Bala Sai, the 24-year-old told him that someone had visited his house and offered him a job. The two then went to Dinesh Auric Apartment, where Suman was cleaning the septic tank.

Bala Sai told police that he was standing nearby when Suman suddenly lost consciousness. Pavan, who was working alongside him, entered the tank but also became unresponsive.

Suresh then went inside to check on them but neither returned nor responded.