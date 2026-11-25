WARANGAL: Matwada police have arrested an alleged infant-selling gang and rescued a four-month-old girl who was reportedly sold for Rs 2.90 lakh. Twelve people, including the infant’s parents, grandparents, alleged mediators, and the buyer, were apprehended on Wednesday.

According to the Matwada Inspector N. Karunakar, the infant's parents, G. Suman (28) and his wife, Akhila (25), a resident of Sammaiha Nagar in Hanamkonda, already had two daughters.

About four months ago, their third child, also a girl, was born. The accused, Suman, was addicted to alcohol and was not going to work, resulting in financial difficulties for the family.

The couple, Suman and Akhila; the child’s grandmother, G. Ammi (48), and grandfather D. Bikshapathi (55), decided to sell the infant, citing difficulty in supporting three daughters.

Two months ago, the family approached mediators P. Sambaiaha (53), G. Neela(48) and J. Swamy(40) to find a buyer for the child.

Swamy, through his maternal aunt K Pushpa (56), reportedly contacted A Ailamallu (37), who had no children, and her brother M Raju (34).

Raju approached his friend Kyatham Devender (36), a resident of Lakshmi Mega Township in Deshaipet in Warangal, who had no children of his own.

The infant's parents and grandparents agreed to sell the infant to Devender for Rs 2.90 lakh. They agreed to hand over the infant at MGM Hospital, Warangal.

As per their plan, on 21st November at 2 pm, the infant was brought to the first gate of MGM Hospital in Warangal. Maidam Suguna, alias Swaroopa (43), allegedly handed over the four-month-old child to Raju, Ailamallu, and Pushpa, who were waiting in a car.

Raju paid Rs 1.90 lakh to Sambaiha, of which Rs 1 lakh was given to Ammi. Sambaiha, Neela, and Swamy allegedly divided the remaining Rs 90,000 equally, receiving Rs 30,000 each. Ammi allegedly gave Rs 2,000 from her share to Suguna.