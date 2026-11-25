WARANGAL: Matwada police have arrested an alleged infant-selling gang and rescued a four-month-old girl who was reportedly sold for Rs 2.90 lakh. Twelve people, including the infant’s parents, grandparents, alleged mediators, and the buyer, were apprehended on Wednesday.
According to the Matwada Inspector N. Karunakar, the infant's parents, G. Suman (28) and his wife, Akhila (25), a resident of Sammaiha Nagar in Hanamkonda, already had two daughters.
About four months ago, their third child, also a girl, was born. The accused, Suman, was addicted to alcohol and was not going to work, resulting in financial difficulties for the family.
The couple, Suman and Akhila; the child’s grandmother, G. Ammi (48), and grandfather D. Bikshapathi (55), decided to sell the infant, citing difficulty in supporting three daughters.
Two months ago, the family approached mediators P. Sambaiaha (53), G. Neela(48) and J. Swamy(40) to find a buyer for the child.
Swamy, through his maternal aunt K Pushpa (56), reportedly contacted A Ailamallu (37), who had no children, and her brother M Raju (34).
Raju approached his friend Kyatham Devender (36), a resident of Lakshmi Mega Township in Deshaipet in Warangal, who had no children of his own.
The infant's parents and grandparents agreed to sell the infant to Devender for Rs 2.90 lakh. They agreed to hand over the infant at MGM Hospital, Warangal.
As per their plan, on 21st November at 2 pm, the infant was brought to the first gate of MGM Hospital in Warangal. Maidam Suguna, alias Swaroopa (43), allegedly handed over the four-month-old child to Raju, Ailamallu, and Pushpa, who were waiting in a car.
Raju paid Rs 1.90 lakh to Sambaiha, of which Rs 1 lakh was given to Ammi. Sambaiha, Neela, and Swamy allegedly divided the remaining Rs 90,000 equally, receiving Rs 30,000 each. Ammi allegedly gave Rs 2,000 from her share to Suguna.
Raju then allegedly took the infant to Devender. After deducting R 1 lakh that Raju had previously borrowed from him, Devender paid the remaining Rs 1.90 lakh, the police said. Raju allegedly gave Rs 9,000 to Pushpa on the way.
When relatives questioned the family about the child, they allegedly told them that an unidentified woman had taken the infant from them near MGM Hospital after giving them Rs 20.
Upon learning about the information, the Matawada Sub-Inspector (SI) B. Srinivas and his team launched an investigation in coordination with Child Helpline 1098 representatives.
On Tuesday night, the police apprehended Ammi, Akhila, Suman, Bikshapathi, Sambaiha, Neela, Swamy, and Suguna at Ammi’s house in Sammaiha Nagar, Hanamkonda.
Based on information provided by Swamy, the police raided Devender’s house at Lakshmi Mega Township in Deshaipet on Wednesday afternoon. Raju, Ailamallu and Pushpa were apprehended, while the four-month-old girl was rescued safely from Devender’s possession.
The police recovered Rs 1.75 lakh in cash from the accused, Rs 98,000 from Ammi, Rs 25,000 from Sambayya, Rs 30,000 from Neela, Rs 17,000 from Swamy and Rs 5,000 from Pushpa. A four-wheeler was also seized, said Karunakar.
The infant was handed over to the Warangal ICDS staff. At present, the baby girl is under the observation of the ICDS, he said.