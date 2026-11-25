HYDERABAD: Congress MLAs Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy (Munugode) and J Anirudh Reddy (Jadcherla) clarified that their recent remarks were aimed at strengthening the party and securing its victory in the 2028 Assembly elections, not criticising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy or damaging the party’s image.

The two legislators met newly appointed AICC in-charge BM Sandeep at the Government Guest House in Hyderabad on Monday night.

Sources said Rajgopal Reddy stressed the need to provide good governance, fulfil poll promises and ensure corruption-free administration.

He also raised the issue of his son’s company being disqualified from the tender process for radial ring roads despite quoting lower rates.

He alleged that the move was aimed at accommodating contractors from Andhra Pradesh and other states, resulting in a loss to the public exchequer.

Rajgopal Reddy reportedly offered suggestions on strengthening the Congress and discussed welfare schemes and the party’s internal situation.

Sandeep reportedly asked the MLA to bring any grievances or concerns directly to him instead of making public statements that could damage the party’s image.

He said the MLA was also free to approach the party high command. Sandeep assured him that he would take up his requests and grievances with the leadership.

He also expressed confidence in Rajgopal Reddy’s political future in the party and advised him to remain patient.