HYDERABAD: Congress MLAs Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy (Munugode) and J Anirudh Reddy (Jadcherla) clarified that their recent remarks were aimed at strengthening the party and securing its victory in the 2028 Assembly elections, not criticising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy or damaging the party’s image.
The two legislators met newly appointed AICC in-charge BM Sandeep at the Government Guest House in Hyderabad on Monday night.
Sources said Rajgopal Reddy stressed the need to provide good governance, fulfil poll promises and ensure corruption-free administration.
He also raised the issue of his son’s company being disqualified from the tender process for radial ring roads despite quoting lower rates.
He alleged that the move was aimed at accommodating contractors from Andhra Pradesh and other states, resulting in a loss to the public exchequer.
Rajgopal Reddy reportedly offered suggestions on strengthening the Congress and discussed welfare schemes and the party’s internal situation.
Sandeep reportedly asked the MLA to bring any grievances or concerns directly to him instead of making public statements that could damage the party’s image.
He said the MLA was also free to approach the party high command. Sandeep assured him that he would take up his requests and grievances with the leadership.
He also expressed confidence in Rajgopal Reddy’s political future in the party and advised him to remain patient.
Meanwhile, Anirudh Reddy discussed issues concerning MLAs, constituency-level fund allocation and the party with Sandeep. He clarified that his remarks were not intended to harm the Congress but were aimed at highlighting corruption and the delay in releasing funds to constituencies. He pointed out that TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud had also spoken about corruption.
Anirudh Reddy maintained that his demand for funds was made in the party’s interest. He also denied making the alleged remark that someone would die if bills were not cleared.
Sandeep reportedly stressed the need for the Congress to retain power in the next elections and urged the MLAs to raise their concerns through party channels rather than airing them publicly.
Separately, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other senior leaders also met Sandeep and discussed internal party issues and strategies to strengthen the organisation.