HYDERABAD: The state government has intensified consultations with various stakeholders on its proposal to merge Intermediate and school education systems.
Discussions are underway to work out the modalities for integrating Classes XI and XII into the broader school education framework.
The government is yet to finalise the modalities of the proposed integration, with consultations underway with college managements, parents, students, teachers and other stakeholders to understand their concerns and assess the implications of the restructuring.
Abhilasha Abhinav, Secretary of the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE), said the government was examining the suggestions and feedback received from various stakeholders before taking a final decision.
“We are engaging with all stakeholders and taking their suggestions and opinions into consideration to explore ways to ensure continuity in education for Classes XI and XII.
Many parent and student groups have welcomed the move to bring continuity to the education system, and discussions are actively underway,” she said.
She said another round of wider consultations with stakeholders was planned for next week.
The suggestions received would subsequently be examined before finalising the framework and administrative structure for Intermediate education.
Seeking to allay concerns among students and parents, Abhilasha clarified that the proposed restructuring would have no immediate impact on the syllabus, examination pattern or teaching methodology for students currently pursuing Intermediate courses.
Students joining Class XI in the next academic year would also not face any immediate changes.
“Parents and students need not panic over rumours. There will be no immediate change in the syllabus, examination pattern or pedagogy. Students are advised to focus on their upcoming examinations, as the schedule has already been announced,” she added.
Meanwhile, the Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) urged the government to safeguard the interests of budget private schools.
It pointed out that introducing Intermediate courses such as MPC, BiPC and CEC would require additional infrastructure, laboratories and qualified teaching staff.
The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF), meanwhile, stressed that infrastructure gaps and other shortcomings in government schools should be addressed before implementing the merger.