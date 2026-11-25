HYDERABAD: The state government has intensified consultations with various stakeholders on its proposal to merge Intermediate and school education systems.

Discussions are underway to work out the modalities for integrating Classes XI and XII into the broader school education framework.

The government is yet to finalise the modalities of the proposed integration, with consultations underway with college managements, parents, students, teachers and other stakeholders to understand their concerns and assess the implications of the restructuring.

Abhilasha Abhinav, Secretary of the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE), said the government was examining the suggestions and feedback received from various stakeholders before taking a final decision.

“We are engaging with all stakeholders and taking their suggestions and opinions into consideration to explore ways to ensure continuity in education for Classes XI and XII.

Many parent and student groups have welcomed the move to bring continuity to the education system, and discussions are actively underway,” she said.

She said another round of wider consultations with stakeholders was planned for next week.