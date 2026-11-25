HANAMKONDA: Tension prevailed in Hanamkonda on Tuesday when BRS activists tried to lay siege to the camp office and residence of Warangal West Congress MLA Naini Rajender Reddy, leading to a clash between the workers of the two parties.

The trouble started when the Congress workers, responding to BRS leader and former government chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar challenging Rajender to an open debate on development in the Warangal West constituency, gathered at the local BRS office, which is located next to the MLA’s camp office.

It may be mentioned here that Vinay had also dared Rajender to resign and contest in a byelection.

As the news spread, a large number of Congress workers also rushed to the spot. Soon, the two groups started pelting stones at each other. Police managed to prevent the situation from getting out of control by dispersing the two groups.

Subedari Inspector M Ranjith Kumar said that the workers of both the Congress and BRS were taken into custody. The Congress workers were shifted to the Hanamkonda PS and the BRS activists to the Subedari PS, he added.