HYDERABAD: BRS MLA from Kukatpally Madhavaram Krishna Rao has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Telangana High Court challenging the proposed auction of 3.15 acres of land at Moosapet, scheduled for November 27, 2026.

The petition challenges an October 24 notification issued by the Medchal-Malkajgiri district collector to auction the land, popularly known as HUDA Truck Parking, situated in Survey Nos. 121/P to 141, 146 and 155 to 157.

The petitioner contends that the land was acquired by the erstwhile Hyderabad Urban Development Authority under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, for truck parking and transportation infrastructure. Compensation of Rs 11,500 per acre was paid to the original landowners under an award dated October 7, 1985.

He argued that auctioning the land for private commercial development would defeat the purpose of its acquisition and affect an important transportation and industrial corridor.

The MLA has sought suspension of the auction and constitution of an expert committee comprising representatives of HMDA, GHMC and the Transport, Traffic and Industries departments to assess the land’s public utility.

He stated that representations submitted to the chief minister on November 17 and 19 seeking suspension of the auction had not yielded any response.

The chief secretary, HMDA commissioner, district collector and other senior officials have been arrayed as respondents.