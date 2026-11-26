HYDERABAD: Actor Venkatesh was among a host of celebrities who participated in the Nasha Mukt Bharat padayatra, launched here on Wednesday by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to create awareness about the drug menace.

The yatra, which covered 13 km, started at Amberpet and ended at Musheerabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan said: “The onus of protecting students, who constitute more than 25% of our population, is on us. Anti-social elements and crooks are targeting schools, colleges, offices, and poor colonies to sell drugs. This is leaving parents crestfallen as they see their wards fall prey to them.”

“To realise the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, we should save our children. This programme is not party-centric. It should become the endeavour of 140 crore people to root this menace out,” he added.

The youth and students took an oath to fight drugs as the minister vowed to go after those producing, distributing, supplying, and selling drugs and bring them to justice.

State BJP president N Ramchandra Rao said: “Everyone should ensure that our youth do not fall prey to drugs. This should become a social movement and should be seen beyond politics. The state unit of the BJP will extend full support to this campaign.”