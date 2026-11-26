HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced that his government will soon introduce a ‘single-window’ system to facilitate the establishment of poultry farms in gram panchayats.

Speaking at the Poultry India Expo 2026, the chief minister said that the existing policies should be revised in alignment with the requirements of the industry from time to time. He assured the industry that there is no need to worry about the government policies and decisions. “The industry has already brought to my attention the challenges it faces in establishing poultry units and requested the government’s support during times of crisis,” he said.

Revanth Reddy made it clear that the government would provide all necessary assistance and support to the poultry industry. “The poultry sector will be recognised as a priority area and policies will be formulated with an aim to provide long-term solutions,” he said.

Reiterating that there is no “policy paralysis” in Telangana, he said that the government was committed to introducing new policies while continuing the effective policies introduced by the previous governments.

“We are moving forward with a goal of transforming Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047,” he said, while stating that the issue of maize shortage would be resolved soon.

Ministers concerned have already been asked to take immediate steps to resolve the issue, he added.

Revanth said that the state produces 5.3 crore eggs and is playing a vital role in providing nutritious food to students.

The chief minister appreciated the poultry industry’s resilience in overcoming challenges and sustaining its operations. The poultry industry should provide more employment opportunities for agricultural labourers and farmers, he added.