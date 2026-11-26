HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has impleaded the chief secretary as a respondent over the failure of government officials to implement its final orders despite repeated directions.

Justice T Madhavi Devi expressed displeasure over the delay and warned of serious consequences for continued non-compliance. She observed that while the government could challenge an order before the Supreme Court, it was bound to implement it once it attained finality.

The judge questioned how long files could remain pending with officials and noted that the officer concerned, who had retired as secretary of the Municipal Administration department, had been directed to appear before the court twice.

The officer appeared on November 23 and filed an affidavit detailing the steps taken towards compliance. However, the judge found the explanation unsatisfactory and rejected the government pleader’s request for four more weeks.

The court directed the authorities to implement its orders before the next hearing, failing which the chief secretary would have to appear personally or through counsel. The matter was adjourned by four weeks.