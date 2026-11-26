ADILABAD: Encroachments and illegal layouts are threatening a chain of lakes around Nirmal town, raising concerns over the gradual loss of water bodies and declining groundwater levels.

Following a complaint, Nirmal collector Bhavesh Mishra inspected the lakes on October 27 and directed officials to issue notices and remove encroachments in their full tank levels (FTLs) and buffer zones.

At Dharmasagar, officials removed fencing erected around an encroached site where a layout was being developed. The collector warned that encroachments on water bodies and government land would not be tolerated.

Environmentalists allege that lake beds, buffer zones and catchment areas around Nirmal are being encroached upon by filling them with soil, developing layouts and selling plots. They have also questioned the alleged negligence of municipal town planning and irrigation officials in allowing such activities.