ADILABAD: Encroachments and illegal layouts are threatening a chain of lakes around Nirmal town, raising concerns over the gradual loss of water bodies and declining groundwater levels.
Following a complaint, Nirmal collector Bhavesh Mishra inspected the lakes on October 27 and directed officials to issue notices and remove encroachments in their full tank levels (FTLs) and buffer zones.
At Dharmasagar, officials removed fencing erected around an encroached site where a layout was being developed. The collector warned that encroachments on water bodies and government land would not be tolerated.
Environmentalists allege that lake beds, buffer zones and catchment areas around Nirmal are being encroached upon by filling them with soil, developing layouts and selling plots. They have also questioned the alleged negligence of municipal town planning and irrigation officials in allowing such activities.
Historical accounts suggest that around eight interconnected lakes were developed around Nirmal during the Kakatiya rule to ensure water security. However, gradual encroachments have reduced their capacity, while groundwater levels in the town have also been declining.
Environmentalists had earlier approached the Telangana High Court over the encroachments. Following court directions, some encroachments were removed and constructions within the FTLs of certain lakes were cleared.
The problem is not confined to Nirmal. Khanapur lake in Adilabad district has also suffered encroachments, allegedly due to the negligence of irrigation officials, affecting development plans.
The state government has sanctioned `35 crore for the lake’s development. Municipal officials are asking around 120 families living on the encroached land to vacate, while arranging alternative accommodation through Indiramma and double-bedroom housing schemes.
HYDRAA model sought for districts
Environmentalists have urged the state government to extend the HYDRAA model, currently operating in Hyderabad, to districts to protect lakes and prevent encroachments. They said similar problems had been reported in Mancherial and Bhainsa in the erstwhile Adilabad district.