HYDERABAD: In a move to strengthen the financial sustainability of public universities in Telangana, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Wednesday launched the Higher Education Research and Innovation Foundation (HERIF), a Section 8 not-for-profit initiative aimed at mobilising funds from corporates, industries, alumni, philanthropists and research agencies.

Highlighting the potential of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding, TGCHE officials pointed out that national CSR expenditure reached a record Rs 40,794 crore across nearly 30,000 companies in 2024-25. Of this, Rs 13,877 crore, or 34 per cent, was spent on education. However, more than half of the total CSR expenditure (54.1 per cent) was concentrated in five states.

Telangana ranked ninth nationally, attracting Rs 1,445.78 crore in CSR funds, behind Karnataka, which received Rs 3,395.43 crore, and Tamil Nadu, with Rs 2,738.49 crore. The State government has set a target of mobilising Rs 2,500 crore, equivalent to a 10 per cent share of the national CSR expenditure.

The initiative also comes amid amendments proposed and issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on November 11, which seek to recognise eligible CSR contributions towards research, innovation and development projects in public-funded universities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.