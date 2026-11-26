HYDERABAD: In a move to strengthen the financial sustainability of public universities in Telangana, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Wednesday launched the Higher Education Research and Innovation Foundation (HERIF), a Section 8 not-for-profit initiative aimed at mobilising funds from corporates, industries, alumni, philanthropists and research agencies.
Highlighting the potential of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding, TGCHE officials pointed out that national CSR expenditure reached a record Rs 40,794 crore across nearly 30,000 companies in 2024-25. Of this, Rs 13,877 crore, or 34 per cent, was spent on education. However, more than half of the total CSR expenditure (54.1 per cent) was concentrated in five states.
Telangana ranked ninth nationally, attracting Rs 1,445.78 crore in CSR funds, behind Karnataka, which received Rs 3,395.43 crore, and Tamil Nadu, with Rs 2,738.49 crore. The State government has set a target of mobilising Rs 2,500 crore, equivalent to a 10 per cent share of the national CSR expenditure.
The initiative also comes amid amendments proposed and issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on November 11, which seek to recognise eligible CSR contributions towards research, innovation and development projects in public-funded universities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.
A key component of HERIF is the concept of Academic Social Responsibility (ASR), which encourages universities, faculty members and students to apply their knowledge and research expertise to address societal challenges. These include rural development, public health awareness, digital literacy, environmental sustainability and support for disadvantaged communities.
Under the proposed framework, corporations would contribute funding, technology, mentorship and research support, while universities would provide academic expertise, research capabilities and skilled talent. The government and TGCHE would facilitate policy coordination and institutional partnerships.
The foundation is also expected to support modern laboratories, digital infrastructure, Centres of Excellence, faculty development, merit-cum-means scholarships, industry internships and start-up incubation.
Announcing the launch, TGCHE Chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy said the foundation would create a structured mechanism to connect universities with industries and other funding partners to strengthen research, innovation, infrastructure and academic capabilities.