HYDERABAD: The Telangana Tenant Farmers’ Recognition Struggle Committee has sought the issuance of statewide guidelines for their inclusion in crop loss enumeration. Citing data collated from Adilabad, Vikarabad and Sangareddy districts, they alleged that a negligible number of tenant farmers are being enrolled in the crop loss enumeration underway across the state.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, the committee requested that farmers be enrolled on a self-declaration basis without the need for a no objection certificate (NOC) from the landowner.

With the survey still underway, the committee sought to have the option of adding tenant farmers enabled. It further stated that tenant farmers already in government records should be automatically listed as tenants in the crop-loss enumeration for the same plots, without having to apply again.

Citing data collected in Adilabad where 37,666 farmers were enumerated by November 20, they said that only 481 (1.3%) of them were found to be tenants. The Sangareddy district survey abstract lists just eight tenants (0.005%) of the 1,74,846 farmers counted, it said.

“This is far removed from the Telangana Tenant Farmers Survey 2026, which pegs their numbers at the state level at about 36%,” it added.

Sreeharsha Thanneeru from the committee said, “No tenant we met had been recorded. Between November 21 and 24, our teams met 145 farmers in 10 villages of Adilabad and Vikarabad. None of the 89 who cultivate leased land had been recorded as cultivators, though 112 of the 113 farmers who gave yield figures reported a loss of 33% or more, with an average loss of 66%. In Sangareddy villages, tenants say officials completed the survey through landowners and never asked them for any details.”