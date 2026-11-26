WARANGAL: Tension prevailed at Kakatiya University (KU) campus on Wednesday night after students found insects in the severed food in the common mess. The students staged a protest in front of the administration building.

Hundreds of students of Kakatiya University (KU) have complained about the poor quality of food served daily in the common mess for boys and girls on the campus.

On receiving information on Wednesday midnight, the Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) police reached the spot, shifted the students back to the hostels, and assured them that the issue would be brought to the notice of higher officials.

According to the KUC students, on November 28, the Kakatiya University (KU) is conducting the 24th Convocation in the campus. Telangana Governor and University Chancellor Shiv Pratap Shukla will attend the programme.

Students have threatened to boycott the convocation programme and appealed to the governor to take immediate action against the mess management and provide the hygienic and nutritious food for students.