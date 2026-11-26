HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the Khelo India Youth Games-2026, to be held in Telangana for the first time from December 11 to 22, saying the event would lay the foundation for sports development in the state.

At a review meeting with Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari and officials on Wednesday, Revanth said the state had allocated Rs 203 crore for the event, with the Union government contributing Rs 21 crore. Of the state allocation, Rs 120 crore is being spent on developing international-standard stadiums and procuring sports equipment.

More than 9,000 athletes and officials from across the country are expected to participate in the event. The opening ceremony will be held at LB Stadium and the closing ceremony at Gachibowli Stadium. The chief minister directed officials to ensure quality in all arrangements, including stadium renovations.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs will be assigned supervisory responsibilities for the ceremonies, while ministers will oversee arrangements in different districts. Police and municipal officials have been asked to coordinate closely.