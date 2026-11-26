SANGAREDDY: The menace of Matka gambling, which once ruined families, is resurfacing in Sangareddy district, with agents using online platforms and digital payment methods to run the racket secretly from Zaheerabad and other industrial areas.
Lured by promises of quick and high returns on small investments, even daily-wage labourers are falling prey to the game and losing their hard-earned money, a Zaheerabad resident said.
In the past, Matka gambling was openly conducted in paan shops and other establishments in Zaheerabad. The practice pushed several families into financial distress, with some victims even dying by suicide. A police crackdown had brought the menace under control.
However, for the past few months, agents have reportedly revived the game clandestinely in industrial areas such as Zaheerabad, Sangareddy, Patancheru and Jinnaram. Police officials have reportedly alerted their superiors about the development.
There are allegations that agents are either approaching clients personally to collect bets or asking them to transfer money through Google Pay. They are also reportedly targeting labourers and youngsters with promises of huge returns — Rs 100 for a Rs 10 bet, Rs 1,000 for Rs 100 and up to Rs 1 lakh for Rs 1,000.
There are also claims that some police personnel are turning a blind eye to the racket in return for bribes. Matka agents in Sangareddy are reportedly collecting money from individuals and drawing them into the game. The issue is understood to have been brought to the notice of SP Paritosh Pankaj.
When contacted, Zaheerabad DSP Saida said Matka gambling was not being conducted within Zaheerabad town, but police had information that some people were travelling to Bidar in Karnataka to play the game.
He said around 15 persons, including former Matka operators and suspects, had recently been bound over before the tahsildar. Police were keeping some suspects under surveillance and would arrest them and register cases if they were found gambling, he said. The DSP added that police had also received information about online Matka operations.