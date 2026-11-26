SANGAREDDY: The menace of Matka gambling, which once ruined families, is resurfacing in Sangareddy district, with agents using online platforms and digital payment methods to run the racket secretly from Zaheerabad and other industrial areas.

Lured by promises of quick and high returns on small investments, even daily-wage labourers are falling prey to the game and losing their hard-earned money, a Zaheerabad resident said.

In the past, Matka gambling was openly conducted in paan shops and other establishments in Zaheerabad. The practice pushed several families into financial distress, with some victims even dying by suicide. A police crackdown had brought the menace under control.

However, for the past few months, agents have reportedly revived the game clandestinely in industrial areas such as Zaheerabad, Sangareddy, Patancheru and Jinnaram. Police officials have reportedly alerted their superiors about the development.

There are allegations that agents are either approaching clients personally to collect bets or asking them to transfer money through Google Pay. They are also reportedly targeting labourers and youngsters with promises of huge returns — Rs 100 for a Rs 10 bet, Rs 1,000 for Rs 100 and up to Rs 1 lakh for Rs 1,000.