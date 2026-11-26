HYDERABAD: Government Whip Balmoor Venkat on Thursday alleged that Venkata Surya Kiran Gedela, the main accused in the illegal oocyte (human egg) racket, is a childhood friend of BRS working president KT Rama Rao. He further stated that Rama Rao’s wife Shailima is a shareholder and one of the directors of Sadguru Healthcare Services Private Limited, which allegedly collected and donated oocytes illegally.

Addressing the media here, he alleged that the previous government had allocated land to the company.

“His role in the scandal has brought shame to the state. Women will not excuse him for his involvement in such shady activities,” the Congress leader said.

“The legal team that tried to secure bail for KTR in the Formula E car race case is working for Surya Kiran now. Attempts to get anticipatory bail from the high court failed. I thank the police for bringing out this egregious scandal,” he said.