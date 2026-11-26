HYDERABAD: With El Nino conditions raising concerns over agricultural production, the state government has decided to build a fine rice buffer stock sufficient to meet requirements for at least 15 months.
Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to step up fine paddy procurement and maintain adequate stocks for the public distribution system (PDS) and other institutional needs.
Reviewing the department’s functioning, he said existing stocks were sufficient for around 14 months but stressed the need for a larger buffer to guard against possible disruptions to future harvests. He directed officials to maximise procurement of fine paddy varieties for the government’s Sanna Biyyam scheme and ensure that eligibility criteria, particularly the seven notified varieties qualifying for the Rs 500-per-quintal bonus, were widely publicised at procurement centres.
Expansion of ration basket
The government is also considering expanding the range of essential commodities supplied through ration shops. Uttam asked officials to prepare financially viable proposals for providing additional commodities, particularly to protect vulnerable families against anticipated drought conditions and adverse weather.
The proposals will be placed before the Cabinet sub-committee for consideration, taking into account the state’s financial resources.
10L MT silo capacity proposed
Uttam also directed officials to prepare plans for creating 10 lakh metric tonnes of modern silo-based storage capacity across Telangana.
He said procurement had increased over the years but storage infrastructure had not kept pace, leaving the Civil Supplies Corporation heavily dependent on private rice millers.
The minister asked officials to identify the top 10 procurement clusters based on Kharif and Rabi volumes and prioritise storage facilities there.
Officials were also asked to explore internal funding and institutional loans at the lowest possible interest rates and with longer repayment periods. The proposals will be placed before the Cabinet sub-committee and subsequently the state Cabinet.