HYDERABAD: With El Nino conditions raising concerns over agricultural production, the state government has decided to build a fine rice buffer stock sufficient to meet requirements for at least 15 months.

Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to step up fine paddy procurement and maintain adequate stocks for the public distribution system (PDS) and other institutional needs.

Reviewing the department’s functioning, he said existing stocks were sufficient for around 14 months but stressed the need for a larger buffer to guard against possible disruptions to future harvests. He directed officials to maximise procurement of fine paddy varieties for the government’s Sanna Biyyam scheme and ensure that eligibility criteria, particularly the seven notified varieties qualifying for the Rs 500-per-quintal bonus, were widely publicised at procurement centres.

Expansion of ration basket

The government is also considering expanding the range of essential commodities supplied through ration shops. Uttam asked officials to prepare financially viable proposals for providing additional commodities, particularly to protect vulnerable families against anticipated drought conditions and adverse weather.

The proposals will be placed before the Cabinet sub-committee for consideration, taking into account the state’s financial resources.