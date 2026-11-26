HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the installation of the Sant Sevalal Maharaj statue at Maddimadugu village and for various other development works to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore in the Atchampet segment on Thursday.

During his visit to Nagarkurnool district, the chief minister will also launch the distribution of Indiramma sarees, distribute new pensions, and address a public meeting. He will lay the foundation stone for a Haritha Hotel to be constructed near the Pabbati Anjaneya Swami temple in Maddimadugu at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for the development of the Pabbati Anjaneya Swami Temple with Rs 18 crore funds, and the Sant Sevalal Maharaj statue and other works with Rs 38 crore funds.

During a public meeting to be held in Atchampet, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for a BT road in Nagarkurnool district. This project is being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 274.32 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for Telangana Public School buildings in Nagarkurnool, Pedda Kothapalli, and Veldanda. These schools will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 29.65 crore.

The chief minister will also lay the foundation stone for various development works to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore in Atchampet Municipality, 130 additional classroom buildings for government schools to be taken up at a cost of Rs 18.105 crore, Rs 16 crore worth of drinking water works in Atchampet Municipality, a Rs 14 crore ITDA building at Mannanur in Amrabad mandal, and a Rs 2 crore Adivasi Bhavan building.