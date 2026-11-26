SANGAREDDY: Seven students fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated food at the Government SC Girls Hostel in Jogipet on Wednesday.

According to sources, the students had breakfast at the hostel and went to college, where they began vomiting. They were rushed to the local government hospital, where doctors said their condition was stable.

The students’ parents rushed to the hospital after learning about the incident. During a visit by RDO Srinivas, the students said they were regularly served rice containing worms. They also claimed that the warden and cook ignored their complaints and threatened them when they raised the issue.

District BC Welfare Officer Akhilesh Reddy, who inspected the hospital and hostel, said there was no immediate danger to the students’ lives. An inquiry was underway and strict action would be taken if staff were found guilty, he said.