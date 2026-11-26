HYDERABAD: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority has penalised several developers, ordered refunds with interest and directed builders to complete pending works over violations of homebuyers’ rights.
Aliens Developers was fined Rs 2 crore for collecting money without executing registered Agreements of Sale. It must pay the penalty within 60 days and furnish the agreements within seven days. The developer was also directed to refund Rs 42.11 lakh with 10.85% annual interest within 60 days if it fails to specify a firm possession date and the buyers opt to withdraw.
Auro Realty was fined Rs 25 lakh for marketing its proposed Auro Sapphire project at Kondapur without RERA registration. The eight-acre project has four towers and over 1,300 units, with prices starting at Rs 2 crore. Rejecting the company’s claim that third parties had misused its name and logo, TG RERA said pre-launch publicity did not exempt developers from registration. The penalty must be paid within 30 days.
Janapriya Townships was fined Rs 10 lakh for advertising its Bahithi project at Chandanagar and Altair at Sainikpuri without registration. It was directed to stop all advertising, marketing, bookings and sales until registration. The authority also flagged illegible registration numbers in advertisements for three other projects.
Akshita Infra was fined Rs 10.06 lakh for misleading advertisements promoting Akshita Heights as an HMDA gated layout with a compound wall, although these features were absent from the sanctioned layout. It must make streetlights functional within 30 days and facilitate the formation of an Association of Allottees within 60 days.
In delayed-possession cases, Alekya Infra Developers was ordered to refund Rs 17.42 lakh with 10.85% annual interest to a buyer in NSR County Phase-2 at Nagsanpally, Sangareddy district. Bharathi Builders must refund Rs 9.3 lakh each, with applicable interest, in two complaints concerning Bharathi Lake View Apartments at Kompally.
Vasavi Realtors LLP was directed to pay 10.85% annual interest on Rs 33.6 lakh and Rs 44.8 lakh paid by buyers in separate complaints concerning Vasavi Lake City West. Interest is payable from February 14, 2025, until possession.
In a common order covering four complaints, Bhuvanteza Infra was directed to complete construction, provide amenities, obtain the Occupancy Certificate and register and hand over the flats. It is also liable to pay delayed-possession interest. TG RERA directed its secretary to initiate suo motu proceedings over the alleged sale of flats in Blocks C and E without requisite permissions and RERA registration.