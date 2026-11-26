HYDERABAD: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority has penalised several developers, ordered refunds with interest and directed builders to complete pending works over violations of homebuyers’ rights.

Aliens Developers was fined Rs 2 crore for collecting money without executing registered Agreements of Sale. It must pay the penalty within 60 days and furnish the agreements within seven days. The developer was also directed to refund Rs 42.11 lakh with 10.85% annual interest within 60 days if it fails to specify a firm possession date and the buyers opt to withdraw.

Auro Realty was fined Rs 25 lakh for marketing its proposed Auro Sapphire project at Kondapur without RERA registration. The eight-acre project has four towers and over 1,300 units, with prices starting at Rs 2 crore. Rejecting the company’s claim that third parties had misused its name and logo, TG RERA said pre-launch publicity did not exempt developers from registration. The penalty must be paid within 30 days.

Janapriya Townships was fined Rs 10 lakh for advertising its Bahithi project at Chandanagar and Altair at Sainikpuri without registration. It was directed to stop all advertising, marketing, bookings and sales until registration. The authority also flagged illegible registration numbers in advertisements for three other projects.