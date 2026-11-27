HYDERABAD: Only 481 of the 37,666 farmers enumerated in Adilabad by November 20 were identified as tenant farmers. In Sangareddy, the figure was even lower, with just eight tenants among 1,74,846 farmers enumerated.

The Kaulu Raitula Gurtimpu Sadhana Committee, at a press conference at Basheerbagh Press Club, expressed concern over the poor identification of tenant farmers, warning that their exclusion could deny them access to government assistance, including crop loss compensation and Rythu Bharosa.

It said the lack of official recognition, mounting debts and delayed crop loss surveys had compounded their problems.

Committee chairman Prof D Narasimha Reddy called on the government to issue guidelines to ensure tenant farmers were included in the enumeration.

Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV) representatives Ravi Kanneganti and Kiran Vissa said the crop loss survey had also been delayed, leaving farmers who had harvested crops such as soya, maize and black gram in September and October uncertain about compensation.