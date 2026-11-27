HYDERABAD: Only 481 of the 37,666 farmers enumerated in Adilabad by November 20 were identified as tenant farmers. In Sangareddy, the figure was even lower, with just eight tenants among 1,74,846 farmers enumerated.
The Kaulu Raitula Gurtimpu Sadhana Committee, at a press conference at Basheerbagh Press Club, expressed concern over the poor identification of tenant farmers, warning that their exclusion could deny them access to government assistance, including crop loss compensation and Rythu Bharosa.
It said the lack of official recognition, mounting debts and delayed crop loss surveys had compounded their problems.
Committee chairman Prof D Narasimha Reddy called on the government to issue guidelines to ensure tenant farmers were included in the enumeration.
Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV) representatives Ravi Kanneganti and Kiran Vissa said the crop loss survey had also been delayed, leaving farmers who had harvested crops such as soya, maize and black gram in September and October uncertain about compensation.
The panel pointed out that tenant farmers faced particular difficulties as they lacked formal recognition, making it difficult to access government assistance, including crop loss compensation and Rythu Bharosa. It also sought the implementation of GO 194, which provides for `6 lakh compensation to families of farmers who die by suicide.
The difficulties are illustrated by the case of Kuruva Manjula, 30, of Tondapalli village in Vikarabad district. Her husband, a tenant farmer, died by suicide seven years ago after their cotton crop yielded just 10 quintals against the normal 40-45 quintals.
She was left with a debt of 5 lakh, which subsequently rose to 10 lakh. Despite selling jewellery and repaying 4 lakh, she still owes 6 lakh.
Her current maize crop has yielded only 20 quintals against the usual 30, adding to her financial burden. She was also denied Rythu Bima as the family’s two-acre land was registered in her mother-in-law’s name.
RSV’s Kiran Vissa warned that failure to address tenant farmers’ problems could add to the 68 farmer suicides reported in the state over the past two months.