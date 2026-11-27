HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s nearly two-and-a-half-hour meeting with newly appointed AICC in-charge for Telangana BM Sandeep at the Government Guest House in Begumpet on Monday has brought to the fore the challenges the state Congress is beset with. Cabinet expansion, organisational appointments and electoral preparations dominated the discussions.
The meeting comes amid public remarks by dissident leaders, differences between ministers, MLAs and MPs, and growing disappointment among aspirants over unfilled Cabinet and nominated posts.
Sources said Sandeep, in his third substantive interaction with the chief minister, conveyed concerns gathered during one-to-one meetings with ministers and senior party leaders.
The discussions covered the government’s nearly three-year performance, welfare schemes, public perception, recent election results and the party’s preparedness for the next Assembly polls.
Vacancies & grievances
The long-pending Cabinet expansion was among the key issues, with three ministerial vacancies yet to be filled. Both leaders reportedly agreed to expedite the process, with Sandeep expected to take up the matter with the high command.
Possible portfolio changes and appointments to vacant TPCC positions, including working presidents and various committees, were also discussed.
Sandeep reportedly told Revanth that several MLAs and ministers had raised concerns over government decisions and constituency-level issues. He advised them against airing grievances publicly and urged them to approach him or the TPCC first.
He also offered to facilitate meetings with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders in Delhi if their concerns warranted intervention.
Battle beyond Hyderabad
The AICC in-charge is understood to have flagged inadequate publicity for government welfare schemes, despite their implementation. He wants ministers, MLAs, MPs and MLCs to communicate the government’s work more effectively and plans to visit districts to interact with grassroots workers and obtain feedback.
The BJP’s growing activity in rural Telangana, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president Nitin Nabin and other leaders focusing on the state, and the BRS’s political activity also figured in the discussions.
Electoral roadmap
Revanth reportedly outlined his electoral roadmap, including the proposed five-month Praja Balam programme from Sankranti, under which he plans to visit villages and interact directly with people. Sandeep, too, is expected to tour districts as part of preparations for the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.
Recent developments, including Konda Surekha’s removal from the Cabinet, Graduate MLC elections, Governor-nominated MLC vacancies and forthcoming civic polls, were also discussed.
Sandeep has already submitted a preliminary report to Kharge and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal based on feedback from party leaders, sources said.
Meanwhile, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud met Sandeep at Gandhi Bhavan to discuss organisational appointments and DCC performance.
Minister Vivek Venkataswamy also met the AICC in-charge, reportedly raising the differences between Peddapalli MP Vamshi and Minister D Sridhar Babu.
Vamshi had complained to Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju over alleged protocol violations by Sridhar Babu in Manthani, including the omission of the chief minister’s name from a foundation-stone plaque.
With Cabinet berths, party positions and constituency-level grievances awaiting resolution, the new AICC in-charge faces the task of keeping competing interests within the party aligned as the Congress begins preparing for its next electoral test.