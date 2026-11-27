HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s nearly two-and-a-half-hour meeting with newly appointed AICC in-charge for Telangana BM Sandeep at the Government Guest House in Begumpet on Monday has brought to the fore the challenges the state Congress is beset with. Cabinet expansion, organisational appointments and electoral preparations dominated the discussions.

The meeting comes amid public remarks by dissident leaders, differences between ministers, MLAs and MPs, and growing disappointment among aspirants over unfilled Cabinet and nominated posts.

Sources said Sandeep, in his third substantive interaction with the chief minister, conveyed concerns gathered during one-to-one meetings with ministers and senior party leaders.

The discussions covered the government’s nearly three-year performance, welfare schemes, public perception, recent election results and the party’s preparedness for the next Assembly polls.

Vacancies & grievances

The long-pending Cabinet expansion was among the key issues, with three ministerial vacancies yet to be filled. Both leaders reportedly agreed to expedite the process, with Sandeep expected to take up the matter with the high command.

Possible portfolio changes and appointments to vacant TPCC positions, including working presidents and various committees, were also discussed.

Sandeep reportedly told Revanth that several MLAs and ministers had raised concerns over government decisions and constituency-level issues. He advised them against airing grievances publicly and urged them to approach him or the TPCC first.

He also offered to facilitate meetings with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders in Delhi if their concerns warranted intervention.