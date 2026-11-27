HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said that Telangana is poised to emerge as the data centre capital of the country.

“The state government is alive to the needs of the industry and has prepared plans to achieve the goal of making Telangana the data centre capital of the country with the cooperation of industry leaders and entrepreneurs,” he said during an interaction with several data centre operators and green energy industry representatives at Praja Bhavan.

Vikramarka, who also holds the Energy portfolio, said that the Energy department was working closely with the IT and Industries departments and collaborating on the energy needs of data centres to ensure there would be no dearth of power supply to these centres.

He invited all the data centre operators in the country and green energy producers to attend the Invest Telangana Global Summit to be organised at the Future City from December 7 to 9. “Come to the Global Summit, understand the state, and see what we have to offer,” he said.

“Currently, Telangana is home to data centres with a total capacity of 300 MW, while another 2 gigawatts of data centres are on the anvil. Our goal is to reach a 5 GW capacity by 2029,” he said.

He said Hyderabad had the right kind of weather for data centres as it is not humid unlike in several other parts of India.