HYDERABAD: Criticising the BJP-led Union government’s approach in conducting parliamentary sessions, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Thursday alleged that the saffron party was using democratic institutions to serve its political interests.
Referring to a tweet by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Congress MP alleged that the Centre was attempting to schedule parliamentary sessions according to its political convenience rather than democratic requirements.
He expressed concern over the lack of clarity on the winter session of Parliament, which traditionally begins in the last week of November and concludes before Christmas.
He also questioned why Parliament had not been prorogued for more than 100 days, alleging that the Centre’s intentions behind the delay were unclear.
“MPs should receive notice of parliamentary sessions at least 15 days in advance to enable them to prepare questions and raise issues concerning their constituencies and respective states.
This delay in conducting the winter session is depriving us of an opportunity to highlight important issues concerning Telangana and the Bhongir constituency,” he alleged.
The MP further accused the BJP of deliberately delaying the winter session to pursue delimitation in a manner that would serve its political interests.
He alleged that the Centre was holding consultations only with parties favourable to it while avoiding meaningful discussions with other political parties and attempting to exert pressure on those opposing its proposals.
Clarifying his party’s position on the Women’s Reservation Bill, Kiran Kumar said that they were not opposed to women’s reservation.
He recalled that 540 out of the 543 members of the 17th Lok Sabha had supported the Bill in 2023. He said there was no objection to providing 33% reservation for women in the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats.
“But the BJP is wrongly linking women’s reservation with delimitation to strengthen its political dominance. Using the issue of women’s representation as a means to advance political interests was unacceptable,” he said.