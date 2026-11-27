HYDERABAD: Criticising the BJP-led Union government’s approach in conducting parliamentary sessions, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Thursday alleged that the saffron party was using democratic institutions to serve its political interests.

Referring to a tweet by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Congress MP alleged that the Centre was attempting to schedule parliamentary sessions according to its political convenience rather than democratic requirements.

He expressed concern over the lack of clarity on the winter session of Parliament, which traditionally begins in the last week of November and concludes before Christmas.

He also questioned why Parliament had not been prorogued for more than 100 days, alleging that the Centre’s intentions behind the delay were unclear.

“MPs should receive notice of parliamentary sessions at least 15 days in advance to enable them to prepare questions and raise issues concerning their constituencies and respective states.

This delay in conducting the winter session is depriving us of an opportunity to highlight important issues concerning Telangana and the Bhongir constituency,” he alleged.