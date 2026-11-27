HYDERABAD: Senior BJP leader Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday alleged that while the Congress continues to undermine the Constitution, its leaders carry and wave copies of it only for optics.

Addressing the gathering during the Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas celebrations at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds, the MP from Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) highlighted Hyderabad’s deep historical connection with the Constitution, recalling that the region achieved true liberation and integrated with Bharat on September 17, 1948, through the iron will of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He said that in 2015, the Modi government declared November 26 as Samvidhan Diwas and developed five landmark sites linked to Dr Ambedkar’s life as Panchteerth Mhow, London, Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, 26 Alipur Road in Delhi, and Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai.

Highlighting constitutional justice delivered on the ground, he pointed to the abrogation of Article 370 to fully extend Babasaheb’s Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (106th Amendment) granting one-third reservation to women, constitutional status for the OBC Commission (102nd Amendment), 10 per cent EWS reservation (103rd Amendment), and the abolition of Triple Talaq.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar ridiculed the Congress’s ‘Constitution Protection Rally’, asking: “Did they not remember the need to protect the Constitution while imposing the Emergency, when Sikhs were massacred, or while repeatedly violating its provisions?”

State BJP president N Ramchander Rao called upon everyone to come forward to protect the unity and integrity of India and to effectively counter the false propaganda being spread by the Congress.