HYDERABAD: Alleging that some political forces were attacking the Constitution in an attempt to stay in power permanently, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that such “assaults” should be countered to save democracy.

The chief minister was speaking during the “Samvidhan Raksha March”, organised by the TPCC from the Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Liberty Circle to the Indira Gandhi statue at Necklace Road Chowrastha. “Democracy is a magnificent opportunity provided to us by the Constitution. It grants the right to vote to everyone, including tribal communities, Dalits, women, and minorities,” he said.

Stating that the Congress played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle and in drafting the Constitution, he lauded and thanked Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, and Dr BR Ambedkar for providing equal opportunities to all through the Constitution.

“The Congress was formed in 1885 with the goal of achieving Independence and ensuring equal opportunities for all. Many leaders sacrificed their lives to attain Independence. They also gifted us the Constitution,” he said.