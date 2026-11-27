HYDERABAD: Alleging that some political forces were attacking the Constitution in an attempt to stay in power permanently, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that such “assaults” should be countered to save democracy.
The chief minister was speaking during the “Samvidhan Raksha March”, organised by the TPCC from the Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Liberty Circle to the Indira Gandhi statue at Necklace Road Chowrastha. “Democracy is a magnificent opportunity provided to us by the Constitution. It grants the right to vote to everyone, including tribal communities, Dalits, women, and minorities,” he said.
Stating that the Congress played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle and in drafting the Constitution, he lauded and thanked Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, and Dr BR Ambedkar for providing equal opportunities to all through the Constitution.
“The Congress was formed in 1885 with the goal of achieving Independence and ensuring equal opportunities for all. Many leaders sacrificed their lives to attain Independence. They also gifted us the Constitution,” he said.
“It was the Congress that achieved Independence through non-violence, without wars or bloodshed. Nehru and Ambedkar recognised the importance of giving power to the people and envisioned the Constitution to check the continuation of the legacy of power from kings to their kin,” he added.
Targeting the BJP, he said: “Right-wing outfits argued against granting voting rights to poor people and to women. But Ambedkar ensured the right to vote for everyone.”
Revanth also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power by making false promises in 2014. “Modi retained power in two subsequent elections by dividing society on caste and religious grounds and making false promises. Modi, Amit Shah, Adani, and Ambani are now conspiring to secure a fourth term by orchestrating the removal of voters from the electoral rolls,” he added.
‘13 crore votes deleted’
He further said: “The Constitution is meant to determine who governs. Unfortunately, those in power at the Centre are deciding who gets to be a voter. Already, 13 crore votes of Dalits, Adivasis, women, and minorities have been deleted, and attempts are being made to remove another seven crore votes.”
AICC state in-charge BM Sandeep said that the Constitution guarantees equal rights irrespective of economic status and alleged that the RSS had no role in India’s freedom struggle. He accused the previous BJP regime of undermining constitutional values over the past 13 years and described the political struggle as one between truth and falsehood, and violence and non-violence.
TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud accused the Modi government of weakening constitutional institutions and democratic principles over the past 13 years. He said that Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were leading the efforts to protect the Constitution.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, and other leaders also participated in the “Samvidhan Raksha March.”