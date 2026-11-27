HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday sentenced Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Ramesh and Medchal Zone DCP N Koti Reddy to two weeks of simple imprisonment each for wilfully disobeying its orders in a civil land dispute. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on each officer, with an additional one-week imprisonment in default of payment.

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy, who pronounced the judgment, suspended the sentence for one week to enable the officers to avail themselves of the statutory appellate remedy.

The court directed them to surrender before the Registrar (Judicial-I) if they failed to obtain suspension of the sentence within that period.

The judge, however, closed the contempt proceedings against Principal Secretary (Home) Shikha Goel, observing that she assumed office only on April 24 and that no specific directions had been issued to her in the earlier orders.

The contempt case arose from allegations by A Praveen, who claimed that the police had interfered with his possession of 6 acres and 15 guntas of land at Jeedimetla village, despite civil court injunction orders and specific directions issued by the high court on December 19, 2023, and March 26, 2024.