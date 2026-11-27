NALGONDA: The ESI dispensary in Miryalaguda has remained closed for the past 10 days after the building owner locked the premises over 12 months of unpaid rent. The dispensary has 15 employees, including three doctors, pharmacists, laboratory assistants and sweepers.

The closure has left over two lakh people, including nearly 60,000 ESI cardholders and their family members across the Miryalaguda constituency, without access to medical treatment and medicines. Around 150 to 200 patients visit the dispensary daily but return without treatment after finding it locked.

Speaking to TNIE, building owner Karnati Krishna said he was owed Rs 12 lakh in rent arrears at Rs 1 lakh per month, besides Rs 2 lakh in pending electricity bills. He said he had served a legal notice on the dispensary doctor three months ago over the dues.

According to Krishna, officials cited a government circular issued six months ago that halted rent payments for private buildings and directed staff to identify vacant government premises. As a result, rent bills were not being cleared at the Sub-Treasury Office.

Local rice mill worker Ch. Veeraiah said the government established the dispensary in 2013 to serve workers employed in rice mills, and other establishments. He alleged that government negligence had led to the facility’s closure.