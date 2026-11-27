SANGAREDDY: “They (industrialists) are completely destroying our river. The Manjira water has now turned into deadly poison,” D Mogulaiah, a farmer from Sarappally village in Choutkur mandal, tells TNIE. The Manjira, a tributary of the Godavari, sustains agriculture and provides drinking water to several areas in the erstwhile Medak district.
It is also crucial to the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers. However, industrial pollution is threatening the river, with locals alleging that industries are releasing effluents into it. Despite assurances from officials and the government, the situation on the ground remains unchanged.
The river supplies drinking water to Hyderabad’s twin cities and several areas in the erstwhile Medak district. It flows through Sangareddy, crosses the Ghanpur anicut in Medak district and joins the Nizam Sagar in the erstwhile Nizamabad district.
“Many families belonging to our village used to pitch small tents near the flowing Manjira River and stay close to our livestock. Back then, the water in the river was as white and pure as milk.
If we dropped a 5-paise or 10-paise coin, it would shine clearly in the sand at the bottom of the water. We used to drink the flowing water of the Manjira River without any purification, and we stayed healthy too.
But now, even touching that water sends a chill down our spine,” says Kummari Narsimhulu, another farmer from Sarappally village.
He says it is now impossible to stand near the river, which runs alongside their agricultural fields, even for 10 minutes. “The water keeps flowing with a severe foul odour. We feel pain when we look at the river. Industrial effluent and household drainage water from villages is mixing into the Manjira River via the Nakkavagu stream,” he says.
Locals allege that industries on the outskirts of Patancheru release effluents that enter the river near Fasalvadi in Sangareddy. Srihari, a local public representative, says industries release stored polluted water into rainwater runoff during even light showers, which then flows into Nakkavagu. He also cites fish deaths near Ismail Khan Pet in Sangareddy mandal.
Environmental enthusiast Gnaneshwar documented contaminated water flowing in the river and posted it on social media. Locals say the water had become unfit even for cattle, while foam had accumulated near Sarappally, Choutkur and Vendikol. They also reported fish and bird deaths.
Officials have built three check dams between Sangareddy and Choutkur, but locals said these too were contaminated.
Pollution Control Board Executive Engineer N Vijayalakshmi said samples had been collected and sent to a laboratory. She said the cause could not be attributed solely to industrial effluents until the reports were received.