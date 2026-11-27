SANGAREDDY: “They (industrialists) are completely destroying our river. The Manjira water has now turned into deadly poison,” D Mogulaiah, a farmer from Sarappally village in Choutkur mandal, tells TNIE. The Manjira, a tributary of the Godavari, sustains agriculture and provides drinking water to several areas in the erstwhile Medak district.

It is also crucial to the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers. However, industrial pollution is threatening the river, with locals alleging that industries are releasing effluents into it. Despite assurances from officials and the government, the situation on the ground remains unchanged.

The river supplies drinking water to Hyderabad’s twin cities and several areas in the erstwhile Medak district. It flows through Sangareddy, crosses the Ghanpur anicut in Medak district and joins the Nizam Sagar in the erstwhile Nizamabad district.

“Many families belonging to our village used to pitch small tents near the flowing Manjira River and stay close to our livestock. Back then, the water in the river was as white and pure as milk.

If we dropped a 5-paise or 10-paise coin, it would shine clearly in the sand at the bottom of the water. We used to drink the flowing water of the Manjira River without any purification, and we stayed healthy too.

But now, even touching that water sends a chill down our spine,” says Kummari Narsimhulu, another farmer from Sarappally village.