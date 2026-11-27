HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday stressed the role of women in fighting the menace of drugs. On the second day of “Nasha Mukt Bharat - Hyderabad Walks” being conducted in the city, he called upon youth to give importance to fitness and sports to secure medals for the country.

Addressing the gathering during the yatra in Khairtabad, he said: “The government will deal sternly with the issue of drugs. Those who manufacture, supply and sell drugs will not be spared. They will be brought to justice wherever they are.”

The Union minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on the elimination of drugs keeping the future of the nation in mind.

He urged the youth to think about the trauma they would cause their parents and teachers if they start consuming drugs.

“Every parent would want to see their wards rise to occupy big positions in jobs, succeed in business and progress in life. Every Indian should become part of the PM’s endeavour to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Nobody knows who will be the PM and which party will be in power by then. What is important is that our nation gains a respectable position in the comity of nations,” he added.