HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will go ahead with the e-auction of 3 acres and 15 guntas in Moosapet Layout, Kukatpally, on November 27, after the Telangana High Court did not grant any interim stay on the process. The court on Thursday reserved its orders on two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) challenging the proposed auction.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao heard the petitions filed by Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Madhavaram Kantha Rao and others, challenging the auction of land in Survey Nos. 121/P to 141, 146, 147 and 155 to 157.

Additional Advocate General Tera Rajnikanth Reddy, appearing for the state government, urged the court to dismiss the PILs as not maintainable, contending that they were politically motivated.

He pointed out that Madhavaram Krishna Rao was the sitting BRS MLA from Kukatpally and Madhavaram Kantha Rao had contested the Assembly elections from the same constituency.