HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will go ahead with the e-auction of 3 acres and 15 guntas in Moosapet Layout, Kukatpally, on November 27, after the Telangana High Court did not grant any interim stay on the process. The court on Thursday reserved its orders on two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) challenging the proposed auction.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao heard the petitions filed by Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Madhavaram Kantha Rao and others, challenging the auction of land in Survey Nos. 121/P to 141, 146, 147 and 155 to 157.
Additional Advocate General Tera Rajnikanth Reddy, appearing for the state government, urged the court to dismiss the PILs as not maintainable, contending that they were politically motivated.
He pointed out that Madhavaram Krishna Rao was the sitting BRS MLA from Kukatpally and Madhavaram Kantha Rao had contested the Assembly elections from the same constituency.
The AAG submitted that the government had established three truck parking terminals at Mangalapalli, Ibrahimpatnam and Abdullapurmet to keep heavy vehicles out of the city.
He disputed the petitioners’ claim that 33.22 acres acquired in 1981 for a truck parking facility had been diverted from its original purpose, arguing that no parking terminals had been established on the acquired land.
He said the government was entitled to auction vacant land and use the proceeds for public purposes.
Opposing the auction, senior counsels Mayur Reddy and Gandra Mohan Rao argued that land acquired for a public purpose could not be sold and could only be used for another public purpose, citing Supreme Court judgments.
They described the proposed auction as a bonanza for real estate companies and termed the government’s action a fraud on the Constitution.
The bench questioned the petitioners’ locus, observing that the truck operators allegedly affected by the auction had not approached the court. It also asked why the original landowners had not raised any grievance.
Following the developments in the high court, the HMDA pointed out that no interim stay had been granted in the petitions, including WP Nos. 39957 and 39813 and PIL Nos. 37 and 38 of 2026, and that the auction schedule remained unchanged.