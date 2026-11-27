HYDERABAD: The sight of an auto-rickshaw driver scrolling through short videos (popularly known as Reels) or a motorist talking on the phone is not unusual on Hyderabad roads and the problem is chronic enough that nearly one motorist is booked every four minutes in the city for using a mobile phone while driving.

According to the Hyderabad commissionerate’s annual crime report, 86,093 cases were registered in 2024 against motorists using phones while driving. The number rose 46% to 1,26,140 in 2025. The daily average increased from around 235 cases in 2024 to 346 in 2025, or nearly one every four minutes.

In the Malkajgiri commissionerate, 4,678 cases were registered in the first half of 2024, averaging around 26 a day. In 2025, the number rose to 22,095, averaging 61 cases a day. Together, Hyderabad and Malkajgiri recorded 1,48,235 cases in 2025, an average of around 406 a day.

While increased police surveillance may account for part of the rise, the figures point to widespread disregard for road safety.

Malkajgiri DCP Traffic-II V Sreenivasulu told TNIE: “Everybody is aware that talking on the phone while driving is wrong and it poses a threat to themselves and others on the road, but people choose to do it anyway.”