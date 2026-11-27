HYDERABAD: The sight of an auto-rickshaw driver scrolling through short videos (popularly known as Reels) or a motorist talking on the phone is not unusual on Hyderabad roads and the problem is chronic enough that nearly one motorist is booked every four minutes in the city for using a mobile phone while driving.
According to the Hyderabad commissionerate’s annual crime report, 86,093 cases were registered in 2024 against motorists using phones while driving. The number rose 46% to 1,26,140 in 2025. The daily average increased from around 235 cases in 2024 to 346 in 2025, or nearly one every four minutes.
In the Malkajgiri commissionerate, 4,678 cases were registered in the first half of 2024, averaging around 26 a day. In 2025, the number rose to 22,095, averaging 61 cases a day. Together, Hyderabad and Malkajgiri recorded 1,48,235 cases in 2025, an average of around 406 a day.
While increased police surveillance may account for part of the rise, the figures point to widespread disregard for road safety.
Malkajgiri DCP Traffic-II V Sreenivasulu told TNIE: “Everybody is aware that talking on the phone while driving is wrong and it poses a threat to themselves and others on the road, but people choose to do it anyway.”
He said two-wheeler riders were more frequently caught, partly because CCTVs it harder to capture motorists inside cars. Many cars also have Bluetooth calling facilities, but using them while driving remains dangerous, he added.
Sreenivasulu said it was difficult to identify the age group most likely to violate the rule as challans are issued against vehicle registration certificates, not individual drivers.
Hands-free devices no better, finds study
At 50 kmph, a motorcycle travels nearly 14 metres in a second. Even a momentary glance at a phone screen can therefore leave a rider travelling a considerable distance without full attention to the road.
A March 2024 report by the Johns Hopkins International Injury Research Unit found that drivers using mobile phones were about four times more likely to be involved in a crash than those who did not.
The risk was about 23 times higher when texting. The report also found that mobile phone use slowed driver reaction times by 50%.
Hands-free devices are not necessarily safer, as they leave the driver’s hands free but still divert attention from the road, the study noted.
Under Section 184(a) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the penalty for using a mobile phone while driving in Telangana is Rs 1,000.
Sreenivasulu urged motorists to avoid phone conversations while driving and maintain complete attention on the road.