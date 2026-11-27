HYDERABAD: Development projects worth at least Rs 68 crore in Secunderabad Cantonment remain stalled due to delays in securing clearances from Defence authorities, Cantonment MLA N Sriganesh said on Thursday, alleging that bureaucratic hurdles were denying residents basic infrastructure.
Addressing a Constitution Day programme, ‘Samvidhan Raksha’, Sriganesh asserted that several projects sanctioned by the Telangana government, including water reservoirs, urban health centres, community halls and a sports complex, were yet to take off despite funds being allocated.
The projects awaiting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) include two water reservoirs at Risala Bazaar and Teachers Colony, for which Rs 32 crore was sanctioned; the Rs 14 crore Dhobi Ghat Sports Complex; Rs 8.5 crore for community halls; and Rs 5.72 crore for four Urban Primary Health Centres.
The development of Ramannakunta Lake has also been held up despite the completion of the tendering process. Similarly, Rs 5 crore sanctioned under the Special Development Fund in November 2025 had lapsed due to delays in securing an NOC, forcing officials to approach the Planning Department for its renewal.
Raising concerns over the absence of an elected Cantonment Board, Sriganesh said the last elections were held in 2015, while polls scheduled for 2020 had not been conducted.
Residents continued to be governed through a nominated-member system that had been extended repeatedly, he said.
Merger demand renewed
Demanding the merger of Secunderabad Cantonment with the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation, he said residents should be given the opportunity to elect their own corporators in the forthcoming municipal elections.
Questioning the BJP’s claims of a ‘triple-engine government’, Sriganesh asked why development remained stalled despite the party being in power at the Centre and having an MP from the constituency.
Challenging MP Etela Rajender, Sriganesh said he was prepared to join him and Congress workers in an indefinite protest in Delhi if the MP took up the demand for the Cantonment’s merger and restoration of elected local governance.