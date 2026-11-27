HYDERABAD: Development projects worth at least Rs 68 crore in Secunderabad Cantonment remain stalled due to delays in securing clearances from Defence authorities, Cantonment MLA N Sriganesh said on Thursday, alleging that bureaucratic hurdles were denying residents basic infrastructure.

Addressing a Constitution Day programme, ‘Samvidhan Raksha’, Sriganesh asserted that several projects sanctioned by the Telangana government, including water reservoirs, urban health centres, community halls and a sports complex, were yet to take off despite funds being allocated.

The projects awaiting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) include two water reservoirs at Risala Bazaar and Teachers Colony, for which Rs 32 crore was sanctioned; the Rs 14 crore Dhobi Ghat Sports Complex; Rs 8.5 crore for community halls; and Rs 5.72 crore for four Urban Primary Health Centres.

The development of Ramannakunta Lake has also been held up despite the completion of the tendering process. Similarly, Rs 5 crore sanctioned under the Special Development Fund in November 2025 had lapsed due to delays in securing an NOC, forcing officials to approach the Planning Department for its renewal.