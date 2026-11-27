NALGONDA: Despite the lack of consensus on water sharing at the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have independently begun releasing water into the Nagarjuna Sagar canals, triggering debate over the move.

Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) officials in Telangana have commenced releasing water into the Left Canal, initially at 500 cusecs, with plans to gradually increase the discharge to 5,000 cusecs.

Officials said the water must be used strictly to meet drinking water needs in the canal ayacut. The government has reportedly issued orders to fill the Palair and Peddadevulapally reservoirs in Khammam and Nalgonda districts, respectively.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh irrigation officials have also made arrangements to release water into the Right Canal, gradually increasing the discharge from 600 cusecs to 6,000 cusecs to meet drinking water requirements.