HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Ground Water department’s website was compromised in a suspected cyberattack on Thursday, with users attempting to access the portal being redirected to an adult content platform.

The Telangana Ground Water Regulation and Management System portal (gwrms.telangana.gov.in) displayed references to OnlyFans in its search listing.

Clicking the link reportedly redirected users through an external third-party domain to the platform, which hosts sexually explicit content.

Speaking to TNIE, Ground Water Department Director K Lakshma said malware was suspected to have been injected into the website. “We are working to identify and fix the issue and restore the portal,” he added.