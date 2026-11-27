HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to Donthireddy Vasudeva Reddy, an accused in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, on a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the conditional bail granted to him by a special court in Hyderabad.

Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy issued the notices while hearing a petition filed by the ED assistant director and adjourned the matter to December 10.

The ED has sought cancellation of the bail granted to Vasudeva Reddy by the Nampally Sessions Court on September 24. It has also requested the High Court to direct him to surrender before the trial court and be remanded to judicial custody.

The special court had granted him conditional bail, directing him to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each. It had also barred him from leaving the country without the court’s permission, influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence. He was further directed to appear before ED officials whenever summoned and cooperate with the investigation.

The ED arrested Vasudeva Reddy on June 11 in connection with alleged irregularities in the award of liquor transportation contracts during the previous YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.

The agency alleges that irregularities in the liquor transportation segment caused a loss of Rs 195.33 crore, while the overall alleged illegal financial transactions in the liquor procurement scam amounted to approximately Rs 3,500 crore.

As part of the investigation, the ED has also attached properties worth Rs 441.63 crore belonging to Vasudeva Reddy, Raj Kesireddy and others.