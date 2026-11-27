HYDERABAD: TG SAFE on Thursday issued show-cause notices to 138 medical shops across the state for allegedly selling abortion kits illegally.

The inspections, conducted by the Drugs Wing along with Enforcement Wing police personnel, focused on the unauthorised sale of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits containing Mifepristone and Misoprostol tablets. The inspections were based on transaction data.

The violations included selling the kits without valid prescriptions, failing to issue bills or maintain sales records, dispensing medicines in the absence of registered pharmacists and irregularities in maintaining prescription registers.

TG SAFE said departmental action would be initiated against the 138 shops under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the rules framed under it. The authority cautioned the public against purchasing or using abortion kits without medical supervision, warning that the drugs could cause serious complications.