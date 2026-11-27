VIKARABAD: In a rare medical case, a 17-year-old boy from Malkapur village under Parigi municipality in Vikarabad district was diagnosed with Persistent Müllerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS), a congenital genetic disorder in which males retain internal female reproductive organs, including a uterus.

The condition came to light after the boy was admitted to Chathraji Multi-Speciality Hospital in Parigi with abdominal pain and swelling on the right side of the scrotum.

According to the treating doctors, the boy had a history of undescended testis (cryptorchidism) and had undergone surgery for the condition at the age of 10.

However, the underlying abnormality was not evaluated at the time. As he continued to experience abdominal pain for several days, his family brought him to the hospital for further treatment.

During surgical exploration, doctors initially suspected a hernia or an abnormal abdominal mass. However, they found tissue resembling a uterus.

Suspecting a congenital abnormality, they sent the tissue for biopsy. Histopathological examination confirmed that it was uterine tissue, establishing the diagnosis of PMDS.