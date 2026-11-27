VIKARABAD: In a rare medical case, a 17-year-old boy from Malkapur village under Parigi municipality in Vikarabad district was diagnosed with Persistent Müllerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS), a congenital genetic disorder in which males retain internal female reproductive organs, including a uterus.
The condition came to light after the boy was admitted to Chathraji Multi-Speciality Hospital in Parigi with abdominal pain and swelling on the right side of the scrotum.
According to the treating doctors, the boy had a history of undescended testis (cryptorchidism) and had undergone surgery for the condition at the age of 10.
However, the underlying abnormality was not evaluated at the time. As he continued to experience abdominal pain for several days, his family brought him to the hospital for further treatment.
During surgical exploration, doctors initially suspected a hernia or an abnormal abdominal mass. However, they found tissue resembling a uterus.
Suspecting a congenital abnormality, they sent the tissue for biopsy. Histopathological examination confirmed that it was uterine tissue, establishing the diagnosis of PMDS.
Explaining the condition, Dr Sara Rajender, General Physician at Chathraji Multi-Speciality Hospital, said, “PMDS was an uncommon genetic disorder associated with abnormal development during the foetal stage.
In affected individuals, the internal reproductive structures that normally regress during male development persist, resulting in the presence of a uterus and sometimes other Müllerian duct structures despite the individual having male external genitalia.
The condition is frequently associated with undescended testes, and patients may remain undiagnosed for years. In some cases, it is detected incidentally during surgery for undescended testis, hernia or other abdominal complications.”
In this case, the uterus-like structure was not suspected until the surgical procedure. The biopsy report played a crucial role in confirming the diagnosis, he added.
Doctors said the surgery was completed successfully and the patient was recovering well.