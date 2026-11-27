HYDERABAD: Researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have confirmed the presence of the Indian Golden-backed Frog (Hylarana indica) in the Eastern Ghats of Telangana, extending its known geographical distribution. The species was previously considered endemic to the central Western Ghats of Karnataka and Kerala.

The discovery was made at Saleswaram waterfall in Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Nagarkurnool district, in the Nallamala Hills. Researchers examined three specimens collected from the locality, documenting their morphology, photographs and genetic characteristics.

The study, published in the Records of the Zoological Survey of India, confirmed the species’ identity through morphological examination and molecular phylogenetic analysis based on the 16S ribosomal RNA gene. Genetic analysis revealed just 0.2-0.5% divergence between the Eastern and Western Ghats populations, indicating a close genetic relationship.

The research was authored by Bharath Bhupathi, KP Dinesh, Deepa Jaiswal, M Karuthapandi and Pratyush P Mohapatra.