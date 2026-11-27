HYDERABAD: Researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have confirmed the presence of the Indian Golden-backed Frog (Hylarana indica) in the Eastern Ghats of Telangana, extending its known geographical distribution. The species was previously considered endemic to the central Western Ghats of Karnataka and Kerala.
The discovery was made at Saleswaram waterfall in Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Nagarkurnool district, in the Nallamala Hills. Researchers examined three specimens collected from the locality, documenting their morphology, photographs and genetic characteristics.
The study, published in the Records of the Zoological Survey of India, confirmed the species’ identity through morphological examination and molecular phylogenetic analysis based on the 16S ribosomal RNA gene. Genetic analysis revealed just 0.2-0.5% divergence between the Eastern and Western Ghats populations, indicating a close genetic relationship.
The research was authored by Bharath Bhupathi, KP Dinesh, Deepa Jaiswal, M Karuthapandi and Pratyush P Mohapatra.
The finding highlights the need for further biodiversity surveys in the relatively unexplored Eastern Ghats, particularly the Nallamala landscape, to understand amphibian diversity, distribution and conservation requirements.
The Eastern Ghats are known to harbour only 28 amphibian species, compared with 253 in the Western Ghats and 455 across India, pointing to gaps in biodiversity documentation. Amphibians are important ecological indicators, as their presence reflects the health of ecosystems.
ZSI Director Dr Dhriti Banerjee said, “We hope that this discovery from the Eastern Ghats prompts increased attention to the importance of biodiversity conservation of unexplored as well as all the Protected areas of our country, specifically the permanent water bodies in the human habited landscapes”.
ZSI Hyderabad scientist Dr Deepa Jaiswal said, “This is an interesting finding from Eastern Ghats, and the population of this species needs to be assessed for its effective conservation and management.”
ZSI Kolkata scientist Dr Pratyush P Mohapatra said the region’s amphibian diversity could offer important biogeographical insights.