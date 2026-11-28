HANAMKONDA: A family of three had worked at a brick manufacturing unit at Kamalapur in Hanamkonda district for 13 years, but their employer continued to claim that they owed him Rs 60,000 against an initial advance of Rs 80,000. In another case, a man was allegedly saddled with his wife’s previous husband’s debt after the employer arranged their marriage.
These were among the revelations after Hanamkonda district authorities rescued 25 people, including nine children, from two cement brick and concrete ring manufacturing units at Kamalapur, where families had allegedly been held in bonded labour for up to 13 years.
Acting on a complaint from social workers, district collector Chahat Bajpai directed a team comprising revenue and labour officials, Child Labour Helpline personnel and police to investigate the units.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the owner, Armoor Shiva of Nellore, had brought the workers, all belonging to a marginalised Scheduled Tribe community, from Andhra Pradesh by offering them advances. Unable to repay the money, the families were allegedly forced to work while their debts continued to mount.
Rescued workers were beaten up
The workers alleged that they were underpaid, regularly beaten and prevented from leaving the premises. They lived in makeshift structures so low that occupants could not stand upright. The owner allegedly confiscated their SIM cards and monitored telephone conversations by making them speak on loudspeaker.
The families were allowed to visit their native villages only under strict restrictions, with women often prevented from accompanying their husbands. When workers learnt about elections in Andhra Pradesh through a monitored telephone call and sought permission to return home to vote, their request was refused and the men were allegedly assaulted.
A 70-year-old worker, Subbaiah, who brought the plight of the families to the authorities, broke down while narrating his ordeal and said he feared for his life. He and his family had once attempted to escape but were caught by the owner and his associates. Subbaiah was allegedly beaten severely, while his wife was abandoned in a forest for a month as punishment.
The debt claims varied from family to family. Lakshmaiah (50) said he, his wife and their son had worked at the unit for 13 years. Despite three members of the family working for more than a decade, the employer continued to claim that Rs 60,000 remained due against advances of Rs 80,000 and Rs 25,000.
Another worker, Sheshaiah (47), who had worked at the facility for 10 years, said the employer claimed he owed Rs 3 lakh towards the cost of maintaining his family.
In another disturbing account from the second facility, officials learnt that the owner had allegedly arranged the marriage of a woman who owed him Rs 70,000 to a man who owed him Rs 30,000, effectively combining their debts.
The man said he learnt three days after the marriage that his wife had previously been married to another worker who had fled the facility. The employer allegedly transferred the former couple’s outstanding debt of Rs 70,000 to him.
Officials also learnt that the accused couple had obtained the workers’ thumbprints on blank legal bond papers and allegedly used them to procure Aadhaar and ration cards bearing the accused’s address. The employer collected ration supplies, including rice, but distributed only small quantities among the families.
Workers were reportedly malnourished and frequently ill but were still forced to work. Women were made to load and unload bricks, while younger men were assigned driving duties.
Six of the nine rescued children were born at the worksite while their parents were allegedly held in bonded labour. Officials also found a nine-year-old girl who had initially been brought to look after her sister’s children but was forced to work, and a 14-year-old boy employed at the facility.
The workers described years of isolation, with some unable to identify the current date, year or day of the week during preliminary interactions with officials. Several broke down while recounting their experiences. Most did not possess identity documents, including Aadhaar cards. Workers also alleged that they were regularly beaten with wires and machine belts. A couple who attempted to flee were forcibly brought back, with their debt allegedly increased to Rs 3 lakh.
Late on Friday, the collector issued 16 Release Certificates (RCs) to the survivors and directed Revenue Divisional Officer N Venkatesh to ensure that appropriate legal provisions were invoked against the accused.
The collector urged the workers not to fall back into bonded labour and assured them of assistance if they faced difficulties. The RDO arranged transport for their return to their native places in Nellore of Andhra Pradesh.
The workers will require rehabilitation support, including safe repatriation, access to government entitlements and livelihood assistance under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976.