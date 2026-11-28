HYDERABAD: Stating that the Telangana government had submitted Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) worth Rs 25,096 crore to the Power Finance Corporation on May 27 this year under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday requested the Union government to approve the pending DPRs within 60 days and also extend the implementation deadline for the works until March 31, 2028.

Vikramarka, who also holds the energy portfolio, was speaking at the Conference of State Power Ministers chaired by Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal in New Delhi.

Bringing several key issues concerning Telangana’s power sector to the Centre’s attention, he said that the state government is committed to improving the installation of smart meters, reducing power distribution losses, solarisation of agricultural feeders, clearing government electricity dues and enhancing energy storage capacity. He emphasised that certain key decisions by the Centre were essential to achieve these objectives.

The deputy chief minister pointed out that Telangana had received only `72 crore in budgetary support under the scheme so far. He also informed the Centre that the billing efficiency of the state’s power distribution companies has been steadily improving over the past three years.

Welcoming the Centre’s decision to provide Rs 14,500 crore as Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for 92 GWh of electricity storage capacity, Vikramarka pointed out that the existing guidelines did not provide for financial assistance to pumped storage projects undertaken by state-owned power generation companies and public sector undertakings. He requested the Centre to extend VGF support of Rs 1 crore per MW for pumped storage projects undertaken by state public sector entities.