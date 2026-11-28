HYDERABAD: Stating that the Telangana government had submitted Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) worth Rs 25,096 crore to the Power Finance Corporation on May 27 this year under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday requested the Union government to approve the pending DPRs within 60 days and also extend the implementation deadline for the works until March 31, 2028.
Vikramarka, who also holds the energy portfolio, was speaking at the Conference of State Power Ministers chaired by Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal in New Delhi.
Bringing several key issues concerning Telangana’s power sector to the Centre’s attention, he said that the state government is committed to improving the installation of smart meters, reducing power distribution losses, solarisation of agricultural feeders, clearing government electricity dues and enhancing energy storage capacity. He emphasised that certain key decisions by the Centre were essential to achieve these objectives.
The deputy chief minister pointed out that Telangana had received only `72 crore in budgetary support under the scheme so far. He also informed the Centre that the billing efficiency of the state’s power distribution companies has been steadily improving over the past three years.
Welcoming the Centre’s decision to provide Rs 14,500 crore as Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for 92 GWh of electricity storage capacity, Vikramarka pointed out that the existing guidelines did not provide for financial assistance to pumped storage projects undertaken by state-owned power generation companies and public sector undertakings. He requested the Centre to extend VGF support of Rs 1 crore per MW for pumped storage projects undertaken by state public sector entities.
He also urged the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) to expedite approval for the Kallur Pumped Storage Project proposed by TG Genco and sought Central financial assistance for the 2,000 MWh battery energy storage projects for which the Telangana government initiated the tendering process.
Seeks national status for HVDC transmission system
Vikramarka also requested the Centre to accord national status to the Raigarh-Pugalur-Thrissur HVDC transmission system, which supplies 6,000 MW of electricity to southern India. He sought approval in the first phase for Green Energy Corridor projects with a capacity of 23,480 MVA, which form part of Telangana’s power transmission expansion plan.
He requested that the proposed 400 kV double-circuit transmission line from Sedam in Karnataka to Pargi in Telangana, along with the 765/400 kV Maheshwaram-II substation project, be taken up as inter-state transmission projects. He urged the Centre to ensure that the costs of these projects are shared at the national level.
The deputy chief minister pointed out that the existing phased waiver of inter-state transmission charges for renewable energy projects was scheduled to end on June 30, 2028. However, several projects currently at the tendering stage are expected to become operational only in February 2029.
In view of this, he requested the Centre to extend the transmission charge waiver until March 31, 2030, for power capacity procured by states in accordance with the Resource Adequacy Plan approved by the Central Electricity Authority.
He also said that in view of El Nino conditions, there is a need to accelerate the expansion of renewable energy capacity supported by energy storage systems.
With electricity demand expected to rise during the coming summer, he urged the Centre to direct all gas-based power generation plants across the country to remain available and generate electricity from February 1 to April 30, 2027.
‘Fluctuations in transmission charges affecting states’
Recalling that Telangana supported the General Network Access (GNA) framework for inter-state power transmission, Vikramarka pointed out that significant fluctuations in transmission charges were adversely affecting the financial planning of states.
He explained that although Telangana’s network access entitlement remained unchanged at 5,801 MW, the state was charged Rs 195 crore in October 2025 and Rs 145 crore in November 2025 towards transmission charges.
He requested the Centre to disclose the state-wise calculation of transmission charges every month and introduce an annual per-MW tariff mechanism with adjustments made only once a year. He also urged the Centre to reconsider the bills already paid and discontinue the practice of imposing additional charges through retrospective revisions.