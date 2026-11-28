HYDERABAD: AICC in-charge for Telangana BM Sandeep, will tour all districts in the state from December 15, meeting District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents and party leaders to strengthen the organisation and resolve internal differences. He has advised ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs to reach out to people, publicise government welfare schemes and work towards the party’s return to power in the next Assembly elections, according to sources.
Sandeep held meetings with TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, working president T Jagga Reddy, Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, party whips and other senior leaders, including MLAs and MLCs, at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.
According to sources, he sought reports on the performance of DCCs and frontal organisations, the leaders who joined the party before the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, and the distribution of nominated posts over the past three years. He also sought details of vacant positions and the number of leaders awaiting appointments.
Sandeep and Mahesh Goud reportedly discussed filling vacant nominated posts next month and preparing a roadmap for the next elections. Several MLAs and senior leaders also apprised him of the party’s performance in their constituencies and sought consideration for Cabinet berths, nominated posts and positions in the TPCC.
Jagga Reddy calls for recognition
After meeting Sandeep, Jagga Reddy said he had no political discussion with the AICC in-charge and no personal complaints. He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Mahesh Goud to recognise Congress leaders and workers at all levels, from villages to the state level, and assign responsibilities to those who had worked for the party.
Reacting to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Yatra, he called it an election-oriented exercise designed merely for optics. Jagga Reddy also described as ridiculous Kishan’s remarks that Rahul Gandhi would never become prime minister.
Jagga Reddy praised Revanth’s efforts to curb drug abuse and credited the Narcotics Control and EAGLE teams with supporting the campaign.
Meanwhile, Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar said internal party issues could be resolved through discussions. Referring to a complaint involving Peddapalli MP Vamshi and government officials, he said MPs had the right to raise such issues and expressed confidence that the matter could be resolved amicably.