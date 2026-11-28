HYDERABAD: AICC in-charge for Telangana BM Sandeep, will tour all districts in the state from December 15, meeting District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents and party leaders to strengthen the organisation and resolve internal differences. He has advised ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs to reach out to people, publicise government welfare schemes and work towards the party’s return to power in the next Assembly elections, according to sources.

Sandeep held meetings with TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, working president T Jagga Reddy, Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, party whips and other senior leaders, including MLAs and MLCs, at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

According to sources, he sought reports on the performance of DCCs and frontal organisations, the leaders who joined the party before the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, and the distribution of nominated posts over the past three years. He also sought details of vacant positions and the number of leaders awaiting appointments.

Sandeep and Mahesh Goud reportedly discussed filling vacant nominated posts next month and preparing a roadmap for the next elections. Several MLAs and senior leaders also apprised him of the party’s performance in their constituencies and sought consideration for Cabinet berths, nominated posts and positions in the TPCC.