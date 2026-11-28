HYDERABAD: Researchers at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, have identified a protein that could help restore the regenerative ability of adult neurons, opening up a potential avenue for developing therapies for brain and spinal cord injuries.

The study, led by Dr Ishwariya Venkatesh and published in Communications Biology, explains how a protein called PATZ1 regulates the accessibility of genes associated with neuronal regeneration, which become less active as mammals age.

Unlike fish and amphibians, which can regenerate injured neurons throughout their lives, mammals have a limited capacity to repair damaged nerve cells. Although young neurons can grow new fibres following an injury, this ability declines with age, often resulting in permanent disabilities after brain or spinal cord injuries.

The researchers found that genes required for nerve regeneration remain present in adult neurons but become inaccessible due to changes in DNA packaging inside cells. PATZ1 helps overcome this barrier by removing structures called nucleosomes from specific regions of DNA, allowing regeneration-associated genes to become accessible and active.

Explaining the findings to TNIE, Dr Venkatesh said, “The study provides a molecular understanding of why adult neurons lose their regenerative ability and how this limitation could potentially be reversed.